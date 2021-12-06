Nike reveals new concept store in Downtown Summerlin

The Nike Live concept store is the first one to open in the Las Vegas area and part of a larger push by the retail giant to establish smaller-format stores.

Shoppers walk at Downtown Summerlin, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Black Friday shoppers walk through Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nike’s new concept store known as Nike Live opened Monday at Downtown Summerlin, the first one in the Las Vegas area and part of a larger push by the retail giant to establish smaller-format stores.

Nike by Red Rock offers a product mix tailored to Summerlin shoppers with an emphasis on women’s apparel and footwear, though men’s lifestyle and performance products also are carried at the store.

The Live concept is also meant to converge the brand’s online shopping experience with the physical one with more convenient services.

Customers can use Nike’s Swoosh Text, a service connecting shoppers with store employees, to message Nike by Red Rock employees about product inventory or new arrivals. They can return or pickup online orders as well as take advantage of curbside pickup services.

Nike SNKRS app users can also reserve exclusive sneakers for purchase at the Summerlin store.

John Donahoe, Nike’s president and CEO, announced in an earnings call last year it would be opening 150 to 200 “small footprint, digitally enabled” Nike Live stores in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It first tested the concept in Los Angeles four years ago.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.