No Albertsons stores would close in merger, Kroger says

A plan to sell more than a dozen Nevada Vons and Albertsons stores could bring a new grocery operator into the region.

Sixteen of the stores could be sold to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers to address competition concerns in the proposed merger between supermarket giants Albertsons and Kroger. The Nevada locations join more than 500 across the country that could be sold to the wholesale operator should the Kroger-Albertsons transaction go through.

The companies first announced their plans for a $24.6 billion merger in October 2022, saying the combined operations would cut costs to make them competitive with discount, wholesale and big box grocers and those savings could be passed onto consumers.

Together, Kroger, the parent of the Smith’s grocery chain, and Albertsons would control around 16 percent of the U.S. grocery market; Walmart controls 24 percent, according to a Supermarket News report in March.

But the merger is not without critics. Politicians, regulators and grocery worker unions said they worry the merger would result in decreased competition, especially at a time of high food inflation. They express fear that the merger could lead to future store closures.

The Federal Trade Commission and nine states, including Nevada, sued to block the transaction in February. Hearings are expected to begin on Aug. 26, according to federal court records.

Albertsons and Kroger officials insist that their plan to sell 579 stores nationwide — 16 of them in Nevada — to another grocery chain will help alleviate those concerns.

“C&S committed to ensuring zero stores will close as a result of the merger, all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “C&S’s strong operational focus coupled with its experienced management team and financial resources will position it to successfully operate divested stores for years to come. Importantly, we are committed to working closely with C&S to ensure a seamless transition of ownership for all divested stores and supporting operational infrastructure.”

The grocer operates the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union grocery chains in the Midwest, South and Northeast. It’s unclear which brand would take over the Nevada locations. C&S Wholesale did not respond to a request for comment.

Most of the Nevada stores that could be sold are in Las Vegas, though several are in Henderson, Elko and Pahrump. Read the full list here.

