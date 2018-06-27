No new North Las Vegas plans in near term for Faraday

Nearly a year after walking away from plans to build a $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory in North Las Vegas, Los Angeles-based car manufacturing company Faraday Future has announced a new main shareholder.

The entrance to Faraday Future's main facility in Gardena, California, is seen Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faraday Future Vice President of Manufacturing Dag Reckhorn waits for others during the groundbreaking for the company's planned 900-acre manufacturing site in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

But even with the new investment announced Tuesday, the company appears unlikely to embark on new construction plans in North Las Vegas anytime soon.

Season Smart Limited, a company that had agreed to invest $2 billion in Faraday back in November for 45 percent of its shares, was acquired by Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited for $860 million on Monday.

Season Smart’s shares will be transferred to the Hong Kong Exchange-listed company, leaving 33 percent to the original shareholder and 22 percent to Faraday’s team. The transaction received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States last week.

While Faraday still owns the land at the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, no plans have been settled for future developments, according to John Schilling, Faraday’s director of public relations.

The site at the Apex Industrial Park “remains a long-term manufacturing solution,” Schilling said in an email.

In order to receive a financial incentive package from the state of Nevada similar to the one it had received previously, the company — which withdrew as a qualified project after it put a halt to its North Las Vegas development plans in July — would likely have to go through the application process again.

Evergrande Health’s investment makes it possible for Faraday to continue the development and production of the FF 91, its first production vehicle, and deliver the car to market in 2019, Schilling said. Season Smart had already paid $800 million to Faraday, leaving Evergrande Health to pay the rest of the balance.

“This shows that our investor trusts (Faraday) to lead a transformation of the global automotive industry,” Schilling said. Evergrande Health values Faraday’s “product, technology and management team very much, and value that the smart mobility EV industry is one of the largest industry-revolution opportunities.”

