Nominations now open for Women of Distinction Awards

The Nevada Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter will bestow awards to women of distinction in 10 categories.

Past honorees of the Women of Distinction awards from the Nevada Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter pose for photos with their awards. (NAWBO Southern Nevada)

Nominations for awards honoring the achievements of women in business are now open.

The Nevada Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter will highlight legacy-building business owners through awards to women of distinction in 10 industry-based categories, including arts, STEM, gaming and hospitality and more, according to a Tuesday news release.

Special award categories also will highlight a top entrepreneur, rising star and a woman who has shattered the “glass ceiling” by holding a senior executive position and demonstrating leadership excellence, among other qualities.

Nominations for the Women of Distinction Awards will be accepted online through Aug. 25. Finalists will be notified by Sept. 1.

Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, was a 2020 WODA honoree for her work in the philanthropy sector. Receiving a Women of Distinction Award was an honor because so many women in the Southern Nevada community inspire her, she said in the news release.

“This award acknowledged my greatest pleasure — to be of service to others — and I am grateful for the award,” Vela said in a statement. “Being a NAWBO member provides a wonderful opportunity for me to network with women from different industries but who share a common value to support one another.”

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Paris Las Vegas Versailles Ballroom.

The NAWBO Southern Nevada is also offering grants — between $500 and $2,500 — to small business owners that are funded through sponsorships.

“Our chapter sees the WODA awards as an opportunity to partner with our corporate sponsors to bring grants directly to woman-owned small business and women-led organizations right here in our community,” Chapter President Sonia Petkewich said in a statement. “Being part of NAWBO brings about these opportunities to our members and corporate partners to have a direct and immediate impact like these grants will have.”

Submit an award nomination, purchase WODA tickets and more online at nawbosnv.org.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.