Nonprofit offers short term-relief, but baby formula still in short supply

HELP of Southern Nevada provided some short-term relief for mothers and parents with a baby formula and diaper drive Saturday.

As a result of GovPlanet's generous donation, HELP of Southern Nevada teamed up with Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center to give away baby formula to the first 800 clients with children on Saturday.

A palette of baby formula is full as HELP of Southern Nevada gives out baby formula and baby supplies to the first 800 clients to roll through at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The giveaway was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet, a government surplus company. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jenna Jackson, manager of corporate partnerships at United Way of Southern Nevada, hands out baby formula during a drive through event put on by HELP of Southern Nevada at Parkdale Recreation Center on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. The giveaway, which gave baby formula and supplies to 800 people, was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Marilyn Tapia picks up diapers during a baby supply giveaway put on by HELP of Southern Nevada at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The giveaway, which provided baby formula and supplies to 800 people, was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet, a government surplus company. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lauren Funai, 13, volunteers with HELP of Southern Nevada as they give out baby formula and baby supplies to the first 800 clients to drive through at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The giveaway was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet, a government surplus company. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aubriel Favela, 1, left, and Fabian Favela, 2, right, ride in the car while their mother Jessica Favela picks up baby formula and supplies from a drive through event put on by HELP of Southern Nevada at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteer Ynah Paual, left, hands out diapers during a drive through event put on by HELP of Southern Nevada at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteer Lucas Cardinali, 10, waves to Kartier Smither, 10 months, while his room Iyana Gaines, center, picks up baby supplies during an event put on by HELP of Southern Nevada at Parkdale Recreation Center on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The giveaway, which provided 800 people with baby formula and supplies, was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet, a government surplus company. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Near-empty shelves of baby formula are seen at an Albertsons grocery store on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Baby formula used by Jessica Pitts, a mother of two daughters, Kamila, 6, and 5-month-old Wisely, at Mission Hills Park in Henderson, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Pitts has recently experienced issues finding baby formula for her baby due to a shortage of product nationwide. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As production of infant formula ramps up once again to ease the nationwide shortage, Nevada agencies caution that grocery store shelves may still be understocked for weeks or months longer.

Abbott Laboratories announced last week that it will be continuing its production of popular formulas such as Similac after voluntarily recalling them because of the discovery of a deadly germ in the powder. But parents will have to wait for shelves to start filling up again.

According to a May 15 report from Bloomberg, Las Vegas had been hit the hardest in terms of the shortage, with more than 50 percent of formula out of stock across the Las Vegas Valley as of the time.

Abbott is speeding up production as much as possible, while keeping safety measures in place to produce high-quality formula, according to an Abbott spokesperson.

“We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements,” the spokesperson said. “We’re committed to safety and quality and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers and health care providers have placed in us for 130 years.”

Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer at HELP of Southern Nevada, has seen the impact of the shortage firsthand — estimating that HELP received more than three times the average call frequency. But Quinn is still apprehensive about the production, fearing that it will not fill shelves fast enough.

“We feel like our clients might still be suffering from needing formula for the next couple of months. It might not be a quick fix. Our hope is that people who don’t need formula and have a couple of unopened cans will see what’s happening and realize we’re an agency that can take that from them.”

To help provide some immediate short-term relief for mothers and parents, HELP, which provides aid for families and people in Southern Nevada, held a baby formula and diaper drive on Saturday. Nestle NAN Pro infant and toddler formula were provided to about 450 families at Parkdale Recreation Center. The giveaway was made possible by a donation from GovPlanet, a government surplus company. Each family received three cans of toddler formula and two cans of infant formula. Diapers, bottles and wipes were also available.

Many mothers and parents require special formulas for their infants and toddlers, so much so that HELP has stockpiled them.

“A lot of our clients, it’s really not ideal necessarily, or sometimes they’re just not able to breastfeed, because they work a job where it’s not possible,” Quinn said.

Many of the parents who seek aid with HELP also use the Women, Infant and Children Program.

Eric Duran-Valle, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, said that Nevada WIC was happy about the Abbott facility’s reopening.

“Having this plant back online, in conjunction with the other facilities producing formula and other federal efforts, will hopefully bring an end to the shortage and provide some much-needed relief to parents nationwide,” he said in an email.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter. Review-Journal intern Emerson Drewes can be reached at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.