Nonprofits plan ‘campus-style’ development in Las Vegas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada will break ground Thursday on two buildings constructed in partnership with an affordable apartment community, creating a “campus-style” development to serve area residents.

The buildings will be built on-site with the Boulder Pines Family Apartments, a “multi-family affordable housing community on Boulder Highway,” near Lamb Boulevard, according to a news release about the event.

The 10,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Clubs clubhouse will provide youth between the ages of 5 and 18 a place to partake in activities and programs while school is not in session, under the supervision of trained staff. The building is expected to serve 200 youth daily.

Lutheran Social Services is building a new, 7,332-square-foot headquarters alongside the apartments. The building will provide a grocery-style and digital food pantry and will work with other agencies on covering critical services such as mental health, employment, nutrition and housing.

The two buildings are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, and are being built by the nonprofit real estate development and management organization Nevada HAND and its affiliate, HAND Construction Company. Boulder Pines’ first phase will be ready for occupancy in September.

Groundbreaking ceremony When: 10 a.m., Thursday Where: Boulder Pines Family Apartments, 4375 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas

