‘Nonsensical terms’: Tony Hsieh’s oddly written will cited in forgery claims

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

After Tony Hsieh’s will was filed in court this past spring, probate lawyers were left scratching their heads.

The will was confusing and clunky, did not follow key estate-planning principles, and featured language and details they don’t normally see in such documents, attorneys told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time.

Now, lawyers for the late Zappos chief’s estate are claiming the will is a forgery — and one of many reasons they cited is how it was written.

Attorneys Dara Goldsmith and Vivian Thoreen filed court papers Monday in Clark County District Court alleging Hsieh’s purported last will and testament is a fake. They claimed that his signature in the will was forged, that none of his family, friends or colleagues had ever heard of key names in the document, and that the witnesses who signed it “likely do not exist.”

The will contained “nonsensical terms,” and a linguistics expert concluded the authors likely were neither trained legal professionals nor native English speakers, according to the court filing.

The lawyers — who represent Hsieh’s father, the administrator of the estate — did not accuse anyone by name of orchestrating the alleged forgery.

But they wrote in the filing in Hsieh’s probate case that whoever is “behind this scam went to extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks by creating a false trail.”

‘Backup will’

Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas’ economic revival, died on Nov. 27, 2020, at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

He was unmarried and died with a massive fortune, and his dad’s legal team stated multiple times in court filings that the younger Hsieh died without a will.

However, law firms McDonald Carano and Greenberg Traurig teamed up to file court papers in April with a copy of Hsieh’s seven-page last will and testament — dated March 13, 2015 — and a letter describing how it was found. The firms were representing named executors in the will.

Southern Nevada probate lawyer Elyse Tyrell previously told the Review-Journal that when someone signs their will, they also revoke any prior versions. But Hsieh’s will referred to his “precautionary, alternate and contingent unrevoked prior Will,” and indicated that his old one takes effect if his new one fails or is contested by his family.

The document referred to the previous version as his “backup will,” but Tyrell said that sort of thing doesn’t exist.

Las Vegas probate attorney Kennedy “Kenny” Lee also pointed out that the document referred to the will as “Execution Number One of Version Number Two” and to the prior version as “Execution Number One of Version Number One.”

“I don’t know any other estate planner who uses language like that,” Lee said.

‘Money owed be paid’

Goldsmith, a shareholder with law firm Goldsmith & Guymon, and Thoreen, a partner with Holland & Knight, wrote in the court filing Monday that the proper spelling of Hsieh’s name was Anthony Chia-Hua Hsieh.

The will did not include the hyphen on multiple occasions.

This error “is not an insignificant one,” the attorneys wrote, adding that Hsieh was meticulous and would not have signed a document with his name misspelled.

“This is also exactly the type of small detail that a scammer would miss,” the lawyers added.

University of Cambridge linguistics professor Bert Vaux was retained by Holland & Knight to analyze the will. He concluded with a high degree of confidence that Hsieh neither authored nor edited the document and that the people who drafted it were likely non-native speakers of English, court records show.

Hsieh, who was born in Illinois and grew up in California, was a “highly articulate” speaker and writer with a command of English grammar and vocabulary, Vaux declared in a court filing.

As he described it, the will had a mix of formulaic legalese and “non-native patterns,” along with numerous grammatical errors, ambiguities, and irregularities that are “markedly inconsistent” with Hsieh’s known formal writing and speaking style.

He figured the authors were likely from India or Pakistan, court records indicate.

Michaelle Rafferty, an estate-planning lawyer in Reno with more than 30 years of experience, was also retained to examine the will, court records show.

She reported in a court filing that the will showed a “lack of basic understanding of U.S. probate laws and procedures; contained “repetitive and disorganized provisions”; and featured “numerous incomplete and unintelligible phrases and sentences.”

Rafferty also figured the authors may have been of foreign origin or were not native English speakers.

She noted that the will refers to the authority to “hire more legal counsels” and included such phrases as “significant bequeaths” and “money owed be paid.”

