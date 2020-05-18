Nordstrom to reopen Las Vegas Valley stores Thursday

The stores closed March 18 after Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Las Vegas Valley will reopen to customers Thursday.

Nordstrom is located in Fashion Show mall (3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South), and Nordstrom Rack stores are in Downtown Summerlin (2310 Park Centre Drive) and Henderson (579 N. Stephanie St.).

“Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business,” the company’s news release said. “We’re taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening our stores. The health and well-being of our employees, customers and communities is our priority.”

Some of the precautions the company is taking upon reopening include:

— Conducting health screenings for its employees before they come into work.

— Providing face coverings for employees and customers.

— Taking steps to allow for social distancing of 6 feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store.

— Increasing cleaning and sanitization.

— Modifying the fitting room experience.

— Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at its full-line stores.

— Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.

— Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.

— Altering hours of operation.

