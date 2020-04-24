North Las Vegas Amazon worker tests positive for coronavirus

“We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts,” said company spokesman Timothy Carter in a statement.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

An Amazon employee at the company’s North Las Vegas warehouse has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s unclear when the worker was diagnosed.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” said company spokesman Timothy Carter in a statement. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

