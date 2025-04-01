North Las Vegas asking residents for input on developing 7K acres

The city of North Las Vegas wants to know what housing, businesses and more should be developed on acreage it will obtain from the Bureau of Land Management.

The 7,000 acres of land in Tule Springs East that will be transferred to North Las Vegas and UNLV. (City of North Las Vegas)

You can have a say in what happens to 7,000 acres of land located in the Tule Springs East area of North Las Vegas.

The city of North Las Vegas is looking for input from Valley residents to create an area plan for the land located north of the VA Hospital and 21- Beltway currently owned and managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The area will be a joint venture from the city and UNLV — with the city controlling around 5,000 acres and UNLV a little over 2,000 — with current plans to develop residential neighborhoods, a “satellite” UNLV campus and a dedicated job creation zone.

“There’s basically nothing in the valley that is as big as this,” then-UNLV President KeithWhitfield told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May.

Residents can share their input on what types of housing, businesses, recreation and entertainment should be included in the project; top priorities and key concerns; and how they would like to access the area.

As it is proposed now, UNLV’s north campus will be six times larger than the original Maryland Parkway campus. Potential plans for the campus includes housing for non-traditional students with families and graduate students, educational services for the university’s military-affiliated students and a sports rehabilitation and aquatic center.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in her 2024 State of the City address that the land is a “massive” opportunity, and the city is considering “all possible options” for it.

“Together (UNLV and North Las Vegas) are discussing how we can use land, design, buildings, materials, public policy, ordinances and other innovative tools to improve health care outcomes for people by physically altering our environment,” Goynes-Brown said in the speech,

It is unclear when BLM will transfer the land to the entities as some cleanup work is required because it was used for military training and exercises. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is handling the cleanup, said that the work is ongoing and the final report on the cleanup efforts could be completed in fiscal year 2028.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.