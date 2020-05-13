North Las Vegas company recalls 3,300 pounds of frozen flatbread pizzas

The products in question were made between October 2019 and April 2020.

Ideal Foods of North Las Vegas is recalling more than 3,300 pounds of frozen flatbread pizzas. (USDA)

A North Las Vegas company is recalling more than 3,300 pounds of frozen flatbread pizzas, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.

Ideal Foods produced, packed and distributed the pizza products without the benefit of federal inspection, the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

— 13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Carne Asada.”

— 13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Chicken Spinach Artichoke.”

— 16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Sizzlin Jalapeno.”

— 14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Meat Lovers.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45351A” or “P-45351A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in California.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the release said. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

For further inquiries, call Ideal Foods at 702-647-3663.

