62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

North Las Vegas construction boom shows no signs of slowing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2019 - 7:27 pm

With Southern Nevada’s warehouse construction boom showing no signs of stopping, three projects were recently unveiled totaling nearly 6 million square feet of space in North Las Vegas.

Seefried Industrial Properties and Clarion Partners announced plans Wednesday for a nearly 2.6 million-square-foot distribution complex in North Las Vegas. Trammell Crow Co. last week said it aims to build a 2.7 million-square-foot industrial project in the city, and CapRock Partners last month unveiled plans for a complex spanning more than 683,000 square feet.

Warehouse developers have been on a construction spree in the valley in recent years, often drawing up plans without renters or buyers lined up first and often building the projects in North Las Vegas, where big chunks of land have been available at relatively low prices.

More than 24 million square feet of industrial space was completed in Southern Nevada from 2015 through 2018, with almost 45 percent of that in North Las Vegas, according to figures from John Stater, Las Vegas research manager at brokerage firm Colliers International.

More than 13 million square feet is projected to be finished in Southern Nevada this year and next, with 70 percent in North Las Vegas, his data show.

E-commerce distributors such as Amazon and Fanatics might get most of the attention, but North Las Vegas economic development director Gina Gavan said companies from a range of industries, including plumbing, health care and trucking, also have taken industrial space in the city.

“It is across the board,” she said.

Seefried and Clarion teamed up to acquire 150 acres at the corner of Alexander Road and North Fifth Street. The $58 million purchase closed this month, property records show.

Their project, Silver State Commerce Center, is expected to feature nearly 2.6 million square feet of warehouse and office space, according to the news release.

Scott Irwin, a senior vice president at Seefried, said in the release that it was the company’s first acquisition in the Las Vegas area “and we plan to grow our presence in this market.”

They expect to break ground on the first phase in January, Seefried marketing coordinator Barb Bennett said.

Trammell Crow plans to build a 127-acre expansion of the Golden Triangle industrial complex just south of Shadow Creek Golf Course. The company, hired by the property owner’s real estate advisory firm, started grading the first phase less than a month ago, according to Tom Bak, a senior managing director with Trammell Crow.

Meanwhile, CapRock announced plans for a 33-acre project near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It expects to break ground on the complex, CapRock Interchange Industrial, at the start of November, said Taylor Arnett, vice president of acquisitions.

CapRock has acquired existing industrial parks in the valley, but this marks its first ground-up development in the Las Vegas area, he said, adding that leasing velocity in Southern Nevada has been strong over the past three to four years.

“We feel like we’re hitting the market at a good time,” he said.

He also said his group looked at the flood of warehouse development near the speedway, noting CapRock designed one of its buildings to include spaces as small as 30,000 square feet.

“We had more conversations than anyone would probably want to know about,” he said of the heightened competition.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference befo ...
737 Max costs swell as Boeing 3rd-quarter earnings drop 51%
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Boeing’s third-quarter earnings fell 51% as it added another $900 million in costs for the troubled 737 Max and deliveries of new planes tumbled from a year ago.