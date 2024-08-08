103°F
North Las Vegas discount retailer to close

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 4:59 pm
 

A national chain of discount retail shops will close a location in North Las Vegas as part of a nationwide cost-cutting measure.

Big Lots will close its shop at 1601 W. Craig Road, according to the store’s website. A store associate said the location will close in late September.

The struggling retail chain plans to close as many as 315 stores nationwide, according to the new terms of a loan agreement for the Columbus, Ohio-based company. Earlier terms allowed for as many as 150 store closings, according to forms filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31.

The company previously cited economic headwinds as the reason for its financial troubles.

“In 2024, the U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers,” Big Lots said in a June filing.

There are 12 other Big Lots locations in Nevada, according to its online store locator.

The closures follow similar actions at other discount stores. 99 Cents Only shut down all of its stores, including 18 in Clark County, earlier this year. Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, announced a plan in March to shutter 1,000 stores in the country.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

