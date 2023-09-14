83°F
Business

North Las Vegas getting a new industrial facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 10:02 am
Simmons Airpark has officially began construction. (Photo courtesy of MNG Partners, Inc.)
Construction has officially begun on Simmons Airpark just east of North Las Vegas Airport.

The industrial facility will include 182,184 square feet on a 9-acre site at 2880 Simmons St. The project is owned and being developed by Panattoni Development Co., led by partner Doug Roberts in Nevada.

Initial construction costs are estimated to be approximately $18 million, and the company previously stated it had hoped to break ground in June and finish in April 2024.

Panattoni Development said in a press release this week that it expects to now complete construction in June of next year. The developer is seeking such tenants as distribution centers and offices to retail stores and showrooms. The project has not yet opened for leasing.

North Las Vegas is fast becoming an industrial destination, with the emergence of Apex Industrial Park, and work has already started on a mixed-use health care project called Helios, that is expected to be completed within a decade. Also in the northeast part of the valley, a Walmart Supercenter, that was closed back in 2016, is also going to be converted into industrial buildings.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

