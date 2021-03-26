North Las Vegas space tech firm sues NASA for $1.05M

Bill Gerstenmaier, left, associate administrator of space operations for NASA, speaks during a press conference on the expandable space Bigelow Expandable Activity Module with Robert Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Aerospace, at the Bigelow Aerospace headquarters in North Las Vegas, March 12, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of Bigelow Aerospace Robert Bigelow explains next phases for the B330 Mars Transporter at Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A North Las Vegas space technology company has filed a lawsuit in federal court against NASA earlier this week, claiming the space agency owes $1.05 million for work done.

Bigelow Aerospace filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court, claiming it completed work set out in the agreement with NASA, though the space agency is withholding payment unless it receives extensive test data.

The issue began in mid-December when Robert Bigelow, the president of the company, sent a payment demand letter to NASA in the amount of $1.05 million for the company’s “full performance of certain obligations” under the contract with NASA.

B330 space module

Bigelow Aerospace has been designing and developing its Expandable Bigelow Advanced Station Enhancement. Known as the B330, the full-size ground prototype expandable module is intended for deep space habitation.

As previously reported by the Review-Journal, in the fall of 2019, the company hosted eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers to understand its B330 autonomous, expandable space station. The company wanted to work alongside NASA on its Mars missions.

Bigelow Aerospace said it entered into an agreement with NASA on the B330 project in August 2016 to perform and complete certain long-term pressure leak test on its protoype. The purpose of the test was to demonstrate that the B330 meets NASA’s standards of construction and reliability.

According to the lawsuit, Bigelow Aerospace was required to perform a leak on its module and “provide certain periodic test reports” to NASA. The reports were scheduled and were required to summarize the results of the test, specifically whether the B330 had met certain standards set out by NASA.

“Importantly, the Contract contains no requirement that Bigelow Aerospace had to provide NASA with continuous and/or raw” data, the lawsuit alleges.

Payment withheld

According to the suit, multiple attempts were made between January and February to demand payment. The lawsuit says that NASA’s attorney requested raw test data from Bigelow’s testing carried out under the contract as a prerequisite of being paid the amount owed.

“However, this requirement was not a term of the Contract, and was an attempt by NASA to place additional requirements on Bigelow Aerospace that had not been part of the parties’ agreement,” according to the lawsuit.

The company said NASA is not entitled to that data until it makes payment first. “NASA is also demanding that Bigelow Aerospace participate in a time consuming and expensive technical coordination meeting at NASA headquarters, that is not required by the Contract,” the suit alleges.

Bigelow Aerospace says NASA breached its contract with the agency by refusing to pay the full amount to the company. The company said that its damages are in excess of $1 million because it had to hire attorneys to bring the lawsuit forward.

