Northern Nevada companies approved for $1.3M in tax abatements

Three companies expanding in or locating to Northern Nevada received approval for tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Wednesday.

A pedestrian makes their way beneath the famous Reno arch as traffic passes on Virginia Street in downtown Reno.

A total of $1.3 million in abatements were awarded in return for more than $31.4 million in new tax revenue over 20 years to companies including:

Bently Heritage, LLC

Approved tax abatements: $377,812

Bently Heritage, a distilled spirits manufacturer that uses locally-grown grains and botanicals, is seeking to expand its current facility in downtown Minden, Nevada. The expansion would allow the distillery to hire additional staff. It would hire six employees over the first 24 months of operations at an average hourly wage of $21.95.

Cyanco Company, LLC

Approved tax abatements: $915,437

Chemical manufacturer Cyanco is considering expanding its manufacturing facilities in Winnemucca, Nevada. It would hire 20 employees in the first year of operations at an average hourly wage of $44.53.

Figure Technologies, Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $20,924

Blockchain and financial technology company Figure Technologies is considering locating a facility in downtown Reno that would house the company’s customer service, loan servicing, financial advisory and engineering operations. The company would hire 65 employees in the first year of operations at an average hourly wage of $30.01.

