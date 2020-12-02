59°F
Northern Nevada military contractor warns of layoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 11:23 am
 
Maintenance personnel move along the flightline of F/A-18 Hornet Strike Fighter aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing One, during a month-long training mission at Fallon Naval Station in Nevada, in this May, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/PHAN. Hamilton, U.S. Navy)

Two employers with operations in northern Nevada have filed layoff notices with the state.

DynCorp International, a private American military contractor, said it has not been awarded the new contract supporting the Naval Air Warfighting Development Center in Fallon. As a result, the company said more than 250 employees associated with the NAWDC contract will be laid off by the end of January.

In early January, the U.S. Navy awarded DynCorp International with a contract extension of $21.9 million. The center houses the famous “Top Gun” program. “Employment may end sooner based on direction from our customer the U.S. Navy,” the company said in its Nov. 30, 2020 letter to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Representatives for DynCorp did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

The notices were filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Sodexo, a food service provider, said its 65 employees at the University of Nevada, Reno, were placed on temporary layoff status in March and it will continue that status for more than six months.

“The temporary layoffs may continue through February 2021 based on modifications of the academic calendar resuming,” according to Sodexo’s Nov. 9, 2020 letter to DETR.

A spokeswoman for Sodexo did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

