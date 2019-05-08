Nuts, bolts of this year’s National Hardware Show in Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center with more than 2,800 exhibitors, including 500 new ones.
More than 110 inventors will be on hand to show off what they hope will be the next product to revolutionize the home improvement industry, according to a new release.
The show, which runs through Thursday, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.