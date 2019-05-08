Nuts, bolts of this year’s National Hardware Show in Las Vegas

The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center with more than 2,800 exhibitors, including 500 new ones.

Jared Maclean of Salt Lake City rides the mechanical pig in the Traeger Wood Fired Grills booth on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Terry Arnold, of Coppell, Texas, with Sucklebusters, right, gives free samples of his barbecue sauces to Leo Steiny, left, and Sal Alsweis of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shari Hammond, of Georgetown, Texas, demonstrates her Go Hang It invention in the Inventors Spotlight area on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The VegeHome indoor hydroponic garden is on display on the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jong Nam Kim of South Korea saws through nails and wood with the Sogs Corporation Magic-Saw on the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nick Grooters, right, and John Petroci of Canada, with The Original Super Glue Corporation, demonstrate a light that accelerates the cure time of their glue to conventioneer Duane Wetherbee, of Puyallup, Washington, vice president of Spencer Aircraft, on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers walk the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fred Koeck of Allentown Pennsylvania checks out tools in the Concord Industrial Products Inc. booth the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sheila and George Butler of Mesa, Arizona check out collapsible ladders with Shawn and Julie Reeves of Telesteps Engineered Climbing of Seattle on the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Painter of San Diego, Pat Wilkinson of Canada, and Eric Wong of San Diego and Alex Monteath of United Kingdom, network on the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Smith, left, and Frank Dansby of D&W Distributors in San Antonio, Texas show tools to buyers who declined to give their names on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Frank Mondelo, of Paramount, California, shows tools to Walter Harris, center, and Mark Girot of Fullerton, California, in the Valley Industries Corporation booth on the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers file onto the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rita Crompton, of Denver, founder of The Inventor Lady, and Jimi Bush give free samples of the Orth-O-Grip to Dale Jackson of Savannah, Georgia on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The convention, that runs through Thursday, features more than 2,700 exhibitors from 32 countries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than 110 inventors will be on hand to show off what they hope will be the next product to revolutionize the home improvement industry, according to a new release.

The show, which runs through Thursday, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.