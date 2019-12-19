NV Energy fined $100,000

Filings from NV Energy say money that should have gone toward the energy storage systems was paid out to customers through other incentive programs.

NV Energy was fined $100,000 for not setting aside enough money for energy storage system incentives.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved the fine Wednesday morning after the utility failed to comply with orders to set aside $10 million for the incentives, according to documents filed with the PUC.

Filings from NV Energy say money that should have gone toward the energy storage systems was paid out to customers through other incentive programs. The utility put more than $4.7 million into its solar program, offering incentives for customers who install solar systems.

“NV Energy spent all funding on PUCN approved renewable energy programs in the state of Nevada,” said NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht. “This matter involved the allocation of monies between various approved programs.”

The utility set aside nearly $5.3 million for the storage program in June, but both NV Energy and PUC staff say they were unable to find a solution that would fix the funding shortfall.

The PUC originally instructed NV Energy to set aside the money for its Energy Storage Program back in 2018. The utility was to set aside $5 million for energy storage systems for small-scale systems like residential and small commercial customers and another $5 million for large-scale energy storage systems.

NV Energy and PUC staff agreed that demand for the storage programs had “not been as robust as originally contemplated,” according to a public document filed with the commission.

The utility has been ordered to deposit $100,000 in the State General Fund. Schuricht said NV Energy worked with the commission to reach this stipulation to “avoid further regulatory proceedings on this matter” and focus its efforts on “advancing clean energy technology options.”

