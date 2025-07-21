Off-Strip resort to be demolished

A liquidation sale is currently being held at the property.

Labubu in Las Vegas: Here’s all you need to know about the plush craze

U-Haul arrivals to Nevada were down in 2024, report says

People stand on the balconies of their rooms at the Royal Resort in Las Vegas Thursday, May 11, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) People stand on the balconies of their rooms at the Royal Resort in Las Vegas Thursday, May 11, 2006. JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL

An off-Strip resort is set to be demolished at the end of August.

The Royal Resort, at 99 Convention Center Drive, is now holding a liquidation sale ahead of its planned demolition at the end of August, according to property General Manager Jim Pazargad.

The non-gaming resort has been closed since 2022 after a fire sparked on the seventh floor from guests smoking, he said.. The fire set off the sprinkler system, leading to water damage throughout the property.

“The floor was all wet, water went all the way down to the basement. So we had to shut down the hotel,” said Pazargad.

According to Pazargad, they tried to get the resort back up and running, but their insurance was not willing to pay the full amount, leading to the decision to demolish. Following the closure, almost all employees were laid off, with the exception of a few security guards and Pazargad.

The liquidation sale includes everything inside the hotel: mattresses, lamps, refrigerators, coffee makers, tables and more. It is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

”It’s kind of sad to see this building going down. It’s history,” said Pazargad. “We had the beautiful restaurant, The Barrymore. We had a gift shop like any other hotel. All of a sudden, because of smoking, boom, gone.”

There are no current plans for site after demolition.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.