Office complex near University Medical Center sells for $17M

An office complex near University Medical Center sold for $17 million.

Las Vegas investor Gilbert Barbieri acquired Charleston Tower at 1701 W. Charleston Blvd., listing broker David Scherer of NKF Capital Markets confirmed.

The sale closed July 10, county records indicate. NKF announced the deal Wednesday, saying it represented the seller, Jade Enterprises.

Charleston Tower, which consists of a six-story office building, a two-story office building and a two-level parking structure, is about 95 percent occupied. Its main tenant is the UNLV School of Medicine, which has around 50,000 square feet of administrative and office space, Scherer said.

Barbieri’s son Marco Barbieri, president of the family-owned company Casa Mia, said the complex is in a great location, and they liked its look and tenant mix.

