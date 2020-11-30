Officials release Tony Hsieh’s cause of death
Connecticut officials provided the cause of death for ex-Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh on Monday.
Ex-Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh died of complications of smoke inhalation, Connecticut officials said Monday.
The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided Hsieh’s cause of death to the Review-Journal, also describing it as an accident.
The office said that it can only release what is on the death certificate but that it cannot provide a copy of that document.
Hsieh, 46, died Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire.
He had been in Connecticut with his brother and died more than a week after he was taken to a hospital in New London in the early hours of Nov. 18, according to Megan Fazio, spokeswoman for Hsieh’s side venture DTP Companies.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
