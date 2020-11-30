Officials release Tony Hsieh’s cause of death

Connecticut officials provided the cause of death for ex-Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh on Monday.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The early morning sun lights up the home at 500 Pequot Ave, along the Thames River, pictured on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in New London, CT. Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh suffered fatal injuries from a fire at the home on Nov. 17 before dawn. Hsieh was transported from the scene of the fire by the New London Fire Department to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, one mile away from the scene of the fire, before being airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital. Hsieh succumbed to his injures on Nov. 27, 2020, in Connecticut. (Steven Frischling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

El sol matutino ilumina la casa en 500 Pequot Ave., a lo largo de Thames River, fotografiada el domingo, 29 de noviembre de 2020, en New London, CT. El CEO retirado de Zappos, Tony Hsieh, sufrió heridas mortales en un incendio en la casa el 17 de noviembre antes del amanecer. Hsieh fue transportado desde el lugar del incendio por el Departamento de Bomberos de New London al Hospital Lawrence and Memorial, a una milla del lugar del incendio. Hsieh sucumbió a sus heridas el 27 de noviembre de 2020, en Connecticut. (Steven Frischling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at El Cortez features a tribute to former Zappos CEO and Downtown Project founder Tony Hsieh who died Friday on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In this 2012, file photo, Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in an interview at The Beat Coffehouse, 520 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. Hsieh is using his vision and money to redevelop downtown Las Vegas, to include purchasing First Friday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ex-Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh died of complications of smoke inhalation, Connecticut officials said Monday.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided Hsieh’s cause of death to the Review-Journal, also describing it as an accident.

The office said that it can only release what is on the death certificate but that it cannot provide a copy of that document.

Hsieh, 46, died Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire.

He had been in Connecticut with his brother and died more than a week after he was taken to a hospital in New London in the early hours of Nov. 18, according to Megan Fazio, spokeswoman for Hsieh’s side venture DTP Companies.

