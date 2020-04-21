63°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Business

Oil markets continue to crumble; worldwide stocks drop

By Stan Choe The Associated Press
April 21, 2020 - 8:21 am
 
Updated April 21, 2020 - 8:40 am

NEW YORK — Oil’s chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, traders in one corner of the U.S. crude market were still close to paying others to take it off their hands. That’s a market quirk created by a glut of oil, which has traders running out of places to store it in the near term.

Prices are still above zero for oil elsewhere in the world and for deliveries further into the future. But they slid sharply Tuesday on the same ultimate concern: A global economy incapacitated by the virus outbreak doesn’t need to burn as much fuel. Airplanes are parked, cars are garaged and factories are idled with millions of workers losing their jobs every week.

The crumbling oil market dragged on stocks, and energy producers around the world sank sharply from Exxon Mobil in Texas to Total in France. The S&P 500 was down nearly 1.5 percent after the first half hour of trading, following larger losses across Europe and Asia.

T-bills rise

Treasury prices rose, sending yields lower, in another sign of the worry washing over markets.

Even with all the chaos in the oil markets, some signs of economic activity on the horizon were poking through elsewhere. The Senate’s Democratic leader said negotiators reached agreement on a nearly $500 billion proposal to provide more loans and aid to small businesses and hospitals. Georgia’s governor, meanwhile, announced plans late Monday to allow gyms, hair salons and other businesses to reopen as early as Friday.

Rising optimism among some investors that infections may be leveling off in some areas and that parts of the economy could reopen have helped stocks rally recently, with the S&P 500 up more than 20 percent since hitting a low in late March. The rally got its start after the Federal Reserve and Congress promised massive amounts of aid for the economy.

But the data coming in on the economy in the here and now continues to be dismal. A report Tuesday showed that sales of previously occupied homes in the United States fell even more than economists expected last month. But the economic pain is most clear in the oil market.

Barrel of oil equals bottle of water

A barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in May costs about the same as a bottle of water: $1.25. It was at negative $1.48 just a few minutes before stocks began trading in New York and had settled at negative $37.63 on Monday.

Because of the collapse in demand, storage tanks for oil are close to the brim at a key energy hub in Oklahoma. That has traders willing to pay others to take delivery of that oil in May, so long as they also take the burden of figuring out where to put it.

Prices are higher for oil to be delivered later in the summer, when demand could conceivably be stronger as lockdowns lift. But even there, optimism is flagging.

A barrel of U.S. oil for delivery in June dropped $4.86, or 23.8 percent, to $15.56. Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell nearly 22 percent to $20.02 per barrel.

“We could merely be in the eye of the hurricane as the epicenters of its rage remain centered around demand devastation and crude oil oversupply,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a commentary.

“At a minimum, oil prices will be the last asset class to recover from lockdown” and only when travel restrictions are lifted, he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 368 points, or 1.6 percent at 23,282, and the Nasdaq was down 1.5 percent.

MOST READ
1
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
2
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
3
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
4
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
5
WSOP postponed in Las Vegas because of coronavirus pandemic
WSOP postponed in Las Vegas because of coronavirus pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Homes under construction in the master-planned community of Cadence in Henderson Thursday, Apri ...
Nevada saw jump in construction jobs amid coronavirus
By / RJ

Nevada construction employment growth led the nation last month with another Southwestern state, even as the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down the economy and hard hats lost jobs around the U.S.

 
US oil prices drop below zero; stocks down
By Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

Oil futures plunged below zero on Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More