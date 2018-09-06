Online clothing retailer Revolve to open Las Vegas store

Online clothing retailer Revolve will open a long-term pop-up store and branded hotel suite inside the Palms.

A rendering of the Revolve storefront to be located at Palms Las Vegas. (Clint Jenkins)

The store will open in the second quarter of 2019 and take up 1,000 square feet.

The suite will also open next year and be available for public booking.

Palms, owned by Station Casinos, has been at work on a $620 million renovation that will include the addition of a Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant.

