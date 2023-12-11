Online retailer laying off 250+ positions in Nevada

The online retailer Zulily is laying off more than 250 employees for its operations in Northern Nevada as the company seems to be closing its operations.

The online retailer Zulily is laying off more than 250 Nevadans and more than 800 people nationwide, according to notices.

About 273 people in Nevada will be laid off from Zulily’s Northern Nevada warehouse effective on Feb. 7, according to a notice on the website for Nevada Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which publishes news of mass lay-offs or plant closures. The WARN notice shows the news of the layoffs were received on Dec. 7.

The WARN notice lists the cause of these layoffs as a “closure” and the location of these layoffs as McCarran in Lyon County, which is just outside of the Reno-Sparks metro area.

Zulily, which is based out of Seattle, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the layoffs. But it seems these layoffs are due to Zulily shutting down its operations.

At the top of the Zulily website it says “FINAL SALE. All items must go.” In the frequently asked questions page on the Zulily website it says that any item ordered before Dec. 8 are eligible for return but all items ordered after Dec. 8 aren’t eligible for return and the sales are final.

Another Zulily WARN notice filed in Washington shows the company is laying off 292 employees in the state and lists the type of layoff as “permanent” with the same effective date of Feb. 7, 2024 as the Nevada layoffs. There is also a WARN notice filed in Ohio that shows 274 Zulily employees will be laid off in that state.

In total between Nevada, Ohio and Washington Zulily will lay-off 839 employees.

