60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Online retailer laying off 250+ positions in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 12:31 pm
 
Zulily's website is seen in a screenshot.
Zulily's website is seen in a screenshot.

The online retailer Zulily is laying off more than 250 Nevadans and more than 800 people nationwide, according to notices.

About 273 people in Nevada will be laid off from Zulily’s Northern Nevada warehouse effective on Feb. 7, according to a notice on the website for Nevada Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which publishes news of mass lay-offs or plant closures. The WARN notice shows the news of the layoffs were received on Dec. 7.

The WARN notice lists the cause of these layoffs as a “closure” and the location of these layoffs as McCarran in Lyon County, which is just outside of the Reno-Sparks metro area.

Zulily, which is based out of Seattle, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the layoffs. But it seems these layoffs are due to Zulily shutting down its operations.

At the top of the Zulily website it says “FINAL SALE. All items must go.” In the frequently asked questions page on the Zulily website it says that any item ordered before Dec. 8 are eligible for return but all items ordered after Dec. 8 aren’t eligible for return and the sales are final.

Another Zulily WARN notice filed in Washington shows the company is laying off 292 employees in the state and lists the type of layoff as “permanent” with the same effective date of Feb. 7, 2024 as the Nevada layoffs. There is also a WARN notice filed in Ohio that shows 274 Zulily employees will be laid off in that state.

In total between Nevada, Ohio and Washington Zulily will lay-off 839 employees.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
3
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
4
4 dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment shooting
4 dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment shooting
5
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada’s labor force grows, unemployment rate keeps steady in October
Nevada’s labor force grows, unemployment rate keeps steady in October
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
CCSD wants to dismiss lawsuit over teacher strike ban
CCSD wants to dismiss lawsuit over teacher strike ban
Why is Nevada an earthquake hot spot?
Why is Nevada an earthquake hot spot?
IN RESPONSE:
IN RESPONSE:
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs