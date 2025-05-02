Opening date set for 3rd Aldi store in Las Vegas Valley

Aldi is planning giveaways and a ribbon cutting as part of the opening for its third discount grocery store in the Las Vegas Valley.

Red Rock executives say they could endure a recession if it happens

How MGM Resorts is working to prevent money laundering at its Las Vegas casinos

A line of customers waiting to enter stretches down the shopping center complex as Aldi is officially open on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The third Las Vegas Valley Aldi has an opening date.

Aldi’s third location at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. will open May 15, with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m., according to the grocery store’s website.

The two other Aldi locations, at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, opened on April 24 to much fanfare, with lines stretching along their respective shopping centers.

As part of the Aldi Golden Ticket giveaway program, the first 100 customers at the newest store will receive a gift bag filled with Aldi-exclusive products and a gift card, which could be worth up to $100. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a $500 Aldi gift card through opening weekend.

A soft opening will take place on May 14, where shoppers can fully shop the store.

The grocery chain announced plans in March 2024 to add 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028, including its first stores in Las Vegas. Adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 in the U.S.

Aldi is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.