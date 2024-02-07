Opening date set for Bruno Mars’ jazz bar on Las Vegas Strip

The highly-anticipated jazz bar from superstar Bruno Mars has an opening date on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The highly-anticipated jazz bar from superstar Bruno Mars has an opening date on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Bruno Mars’ the Pinky Ring cocktail lounge will open its doors at the Bellagio on February 12.

To celebrate the opening of the venue, MGM Resorts says Mars’ long-time band, The Hooligans, will perform nightly as the resident band for The Pinky Ring’s first two weeks.

“I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that,” Bruno Mars said when the project was first announced.

The Pinky Ring is located centrally on Bellagio’s casino floor in the former Lily Bar & Lounge space.

The Pinky Ring will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Reservations can be made online here.