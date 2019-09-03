Operator of the Drew Las Vegas to stay with NV Energy

The Drew began the process to use an alternative energy provider back in April.

The Drew Las Vegas, center, formerly the Fontainebleau, stands on the edge of property slated to be the Jackie Robinson All Net Arena and hotel project on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Another under-construction Strip property is sticking with NV Energy.

On Thursday, Two Blackbirds Hospitality Management, operator of the Drew Las Vegas, withdrew its application with the Public Utilities Commission to use an alternative energy provider. The company had originally filed an application for permission to leave NV Energy in April.

Spokespeople from the Drew Las Vegas said the property is “continuing conversations with NV Energy and is working towards a positive outcome.”

The Drew Las Vegas isn’t the first property to go back on efforts to leave NV Energy. A variety of companies have reached long-term agreements with the utility this year, including the under-construction Resorts World.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht did not provide any details about those conversations but said the utility looks forward to working with the property.

“The Drew is signaling its trust in NV Energy by withdrawing its application,” Schuricht said via email. “We are confident that we will deliver an energy service package that provides The Drew value and meets their operational needs.”

NV Energy’s efforts to push long-term agreements with its large customers comes as a number of companies began efforts to leave NV Energy.

Six companies have officially departed NV Energy since 2005 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates.

