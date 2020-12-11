53°F
OSHA impersonators contacting Nevada businesses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2020 - 10:14 am
 
(Getty Images)

Impostors posing as state Occupational Safety and Health officials have been entering work sites in northern Nevada, the state said Friday.

The state Division of Industrial Relations, which oversees Nevada OSHA, said that several individuals posing as inspectors are “making contact” with businesses.

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman for the agency, said real OSHA inspectors are required to present their credentials when they make contact with management, employees to conduct interviews, or union representatives while conducting an official inspection of a job site.

The agency said OSHA inspectors do not issue citations or assess penalties on the spot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

