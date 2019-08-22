83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Outdoor shopping center to be built in Boulevard Mall parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2019 - 4:22 am
 

Boulevard Mall is going through another transformation that will mix its art-deco-style with a bit of Spanish.

Developer Remington Nevada is in the design stages to build a Spanish-style outdoor shopping center called Boulevard Plaza in the mall’s parking lot that would cover 17 acres of the mall’s 75-acre site.

The project, located on the southeast corner of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, is set to include the mall’s vacant Sears building and Sears Auto Center. Applebee’s will remain and is not part of the development.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stan Wasserkrug, partner at Remington Nevada, said the firm entered into a joint venture with the mall’s owner, Boulevard Ventures, to build the plaza.

“There really isn’t any other potential ground-up opportunities for a mile or two in any direction,” Wasserkrug said. “When the area is going through a resurgence and you have a 17-acre piece of property just sitting there with nothing going on, it’s a wonderful opportunity to build something brand new and get new tenants in there.”

Work to begin next summer

Construction is expected to start next summer with a tentative completion date for summer 2021.

The plaza will have a mix of national and regional retailers and restaurants, similar to what a shopper might find at an Albertsons or Smith’s-anchored shopping center, according to Wasserkrug.

Boulevard Plaza is anticipated to have about 320,000-square-feet of retail space, including the 190,000-square-foot Sears building.

Wasserkrug said whether his team finds a single tenant or multiple tenants to occupy Sears, the building will remain connected to Boulevard Mall.

“The intent is keeping whatever we put in the Sears (to) still access the mall, but we want the shopping center itself to have a separate appearance.”

In other words, expect Boulevard Plaza to look noticeably different than the mall next door.

Risky business?

A new shopping center adjacent to one of the city’s oldest malls might seem like a big risk for Boulevard Mall but General Manager Timo Kuusela said the two sites are separate concepts.

“We actually think it will improve foot traffic at the mall,” he said, adding there are plans to re-energize the mall. “We have some major changes planned to replace some of the retail experience that was lost when JCPenney’s and Macy’s left. We’re really looking at experiential retailers and renovations that enhance the experience at the mall.”

He said visitors can expect the changes to kick off within the next year.

Boulevard Mall, which opened in 1968, was once the go-to shopping destination but over the years, lost its popularity as shoppers headed elsewhere such as the Strip and Henderson’s Galleria at Sunset. It also lost its largest tenants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s and more recently, Sears.

Sansone no longer owns

The mall got a face-lift after Henderson-based developer Sansone Cos. poured an estimated $30 million into renovations, after purchasing the property in 2013 for $54.5 million.

President and founder Roland Sansone said his goal was to turn the mall around by bringing in a broader mix of tenants that would appeal to the area’s residents such as a John’s Incredible Pizza, SeaQuest aquarium, Galaxy Theatres and Goodwill.

Sansone said it initially “took a lot of convincing” to attract new retailers into the mall and has since become a “well-to-do property.” Last month, the developer announced he would be “moving on” from the project.

Sansone said he no longer owns the mall and is stepping aside for “someone else to take it to the next level.”

Boulevard now remains in the hands of Boulevard Ventures, a company that records show is linked to the family of billionaire Dennis Troesh, philanthropist and founder of concrete producer Robertson’s Ready Mix.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
THE LATEST
In a July 17, 2019 ,photo provided by Market Mentors, LLC, John Nettis from PASS, left, demonst ...
Small businesses not high-profile, but a target for violence
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

Although mass shootings do happen in places like the Walmart in El Paso, where 22 people were killed this month, small businesses are more likely to be the setting for gun violence.

Specialist Anthony Matesic, center, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York ...
Solid earnings from major retailers push stocks higher
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

U.S. stocks marched broadly higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors welcomed a batch of strong earnings reports from several big retailers.