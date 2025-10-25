Over 2.2M pounds of Korean beef jerky shipped to Costco, Sam’s Club recalled

More than 2.2 million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide have been recalled.

Buyers keep pulling back from new houses in Las Vegas

More than 2.2 million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide have been recalled. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

More than 2.2 million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

LSI, Inc., an Alpena, South Dakota, establishment, is recalling about 2,277,540 pounds of the product that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The affected jerky product — Golden Island Fire-grilled Pork Jerky Korean Barbecue Recipe — has a 1-year shelf-life with “best by” dates ranging October 23, 2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recall 033 2025a Product List by Tony Garcia

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact info@goldenislandjerky.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.