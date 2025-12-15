Paid parking pinches Arts District businesses

Arts District business owners are outraged over once-free parking lots and streets being transitioned to a paid parking system, as well as a parking fee increase.

Parking fees are posted at 107 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Parking fees are posted at 1 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scan to park signs are posted at 1 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cars are parked at 107 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cars are parked at 107 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Parking fees are posted at 1 East Charleston Blvd. parking lot on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Once free lots are now being transitioned to paid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New paid parking lots and meters in the Arts District could pinch local businesses.

Arts District business owners are outraged over once-free parking lots and streets being transitioned to a paid parking system, as well as a parking fee increase from the city of Las Vegas. The new systems leave little-to-no free parking in the entirety of the neighborhood, said business owners.

On Nov. 18, multiple businesses received notice from the landlord of three parking lots being shifted to paid parking, according to an Instagram post penned by Taverna Costera owner Jeff Hwang and co-signed by 27 other Arts District businesses and individuals.

The three lots affected are at 1 E. Charleston Blvd., 1025 S. Main St. and 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The system was set to go into effect on Nov. 22, stated the email, but according to business owners it is not yet active.

On-street metered parking is also being added by the city of Las Vegas on Main Street and First Street north of Charleston Boulevard.

Additionally, in October, the city increased the hourly parking fee by $1, now costing $2 to $4 per hour depending on the area. Although, on-street metering has been in effect south of Charleston Boulevard since April 2022.

Among the co-signers and businesses affected is Audio Bar, located north of Charleston Boulevard at 1020 S. 1st St. Co-owner of Audio Bar Vincent Do said he did not get an email notifying him of the change.

‘Very detrimental’

Do finds the shift shocking, fearing businesses might shutter due to the parking paywall. He cited HUDL Brewing Company, which closed its doors on Dec. 13, citing slow sales and an unfinished kitchen expansion as the reason.

“I think it’s very detrimental to businesses because it costs more just to come in,” said Do. “If you want to come in for a pizza with us for $22 and then you have to pay $6 for parking and then tip, now your pizza costs you, like, $45.”

The paid parking not only affects consumers looking to stroll the Arts District, it also will affect employees in the neighborhood. Do is currently weighing the option of subsidizing his employees’ parking or having them pay for it themselves.

“It just feels like you’re being oppressed from all sides,” said Do. “You have to think about whether you can afford to pay for it, or then parking in kind of weird areas because you need to, but then it may not be safe.”

North of Charleston Boulevard has long been seen as a refuge for employees of Arts District businesses, who otherwise would have to pay-to-park before or after work.

Troy Heard, artistic director of the Majestic Repertory Theater, at 1217 S. Main St., said, despite being south of Charleston Boulevard “we’re still going through the same thing.”

The theater rents six spots from the city, but Heard said it’s still not enough, with staff on any given production being up to 20 people. With on-street parking increasing, staff and audiences are now paying the same price as a ticket to a show, said Heard.

“They’re paying a significant chunk of change just to come to work, same with our guests,” said Heard. “Then all of a sudden, they take away the free lots and then they raise the price of parking.”

For Heard, the issue of parking started in 2021 when they returned from the pandemic after being shut down for a year. Then paid-parking was put in place, Heard calling it “the first blow.

“No revenue, nothing coming in. All of a sudden, our streets become metered parking,” said Heard. “We lost a significant amount of our audience base then.”

Currently, the only free lot remaining is in front of Berlin Bar and Bungalow Coffee Co., with part of the lot designated for The Pastry Academy. Free lunchtime parking is also offered by the city in the Arts District, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.