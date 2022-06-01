Pain at pump persists as Nevada sees record high

Nevada gas prices set a record high Wednesday, reaching an average of $5.34 per gallon— 3 cents higher than the prior week.

In this May 19, 2022, file photo, Alan Azzarello, of San Jose, California, pumps diesel fuel at a Shell station on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada gas prices set a record high Wednesday, reaching an average cost of $5.34 per gallon— 3 cents higher than the week prior.

Nevada remains 67 cents above the $4.67 national average price for gas. California, at an average $6.19 per gallon, continues to have the highest gas prices since the beginning of the gas spike.

Nevada’s average gas price is third highest in the nation, just 10 cents lower than Hawai’i’s second highest average price at $5.44 per gallon.

Prices across the Silver State differ, with Clark County sitting at an average of about $5.27 per gallon. Washoe County holds the distinction of highest gas prices in the state with an average price of $5.82.

Over Memorial Day weekend, demand for gas remained high as Nevada saw prices at $5.30, one of the highest in the nation.

“Memorial day weekend was very busy and predicted to be the busiest travel day since 2019,” said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “Memorial Day weekend is normally a precursor for what happens during the summer.”

With oil prices reaching $115 per barrel, Nevada will continue to be a target for high pump prices due to lack of access to oil.

“We get a lot of oil from California where environmental refinement of oil is more expensive,” said Treanor. “(Nevada doesn’t) have much access to oil, we don’t have a pipeline.”

Gas prices have continued to rise nationally since early March when the United States put a ban on Russian oil imports due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Treanor. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers.

There is no way to predict where gas prices will go from here while the war in Europe continues to rage on.

“Demand for fuel will remain high because of Russia,” said Treanor. ” I wish we knew when the break would come, we just don’t.”

Emerson Drewes can be reached at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes