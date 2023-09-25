Pain at the pump continues for Las Vegas Valley drivers

Gas prices in Las Vegas averaged $5.218 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA, jumping more than 5 cents a gallon since Thursday.

The pain remains at the gas pump in the Las Vegas Valley.

Even normal lower-priced options have seen hikes recently. On Monday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at the Summerlin Costco jumped to $4.759.

Nationally, a gallon of gas is $3.849, according to AAA.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut back how much oil it sends to global markets has pushed prices higher.

The world’s second-largest oil supplier has slashed production by 1 million barrels a day since July and decided this month to extend the cut through the end of the year.

Russia, Saudi Arabia’s ally in the OPEC+ oil producers’ coalition, also extended its own cut of 300,000 barrels a month through 2023.

