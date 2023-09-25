81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Pain at the pump continues for Las Vegas Valley drivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 8:57 am
 
FILE - A person pumps gas, on Sept. 12, 2023, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
FILE - A person pumps gas, on Sept. 12, 2023, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

The pain remains at the gas pump in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gas prices in Las Vegas averaged $5.218 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA, jumping more than 5 cents a gallon since Thursday.

Even normal lower-priced options have seen hikes recently. On Monday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at the Summerlin Costco jumped to $4.759.

Nationally, a gallon of gas is $3.849, according to AAA.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut back how much oil it sends to global markets has pushed prices higher.

The world’s second-largest oil supplier has slashed production by 1 million barrels a day since July and decided this month to extend the cut through the end of the year.

Russia, Saudi Arabia’s ally in the OPEC+ oil producers’ coalition, also extended its own cut of 300,000 barrels a month through 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
2
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
3
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
4
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
5
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise, and it may get worse
Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise, and it may get worse
Blamed on refinery snags, Las Vegas gas prices jump 11 cents
Blamed on refinery snags, Las Vegas gas prices jump 11 cents
Yes, gas prices are rising, but some pumps are cheaper than others
Yes, gas prices are rising, but some pumps are cheaper than others
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
High energy bills persist in August for NV Energy customers
High energy bills persist in August for NV Energy customers
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday