68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Palm tree fire causes large outage for Cox customers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 12:24 pm
 
Patrons walk out of the new headquarters for Cox Communications in Las Vegas on Vegas Drive nea ...
Patrons walk out of the new headquarters for Cox Communications in Las Vegas on Vegas Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard following a news conference Tuesday, July 18, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

An east valley palm tree fire Monday evening caused a major outage for Cox Communications that cut service for an unknown number of residential and commercial customers.

The fire was reported near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road about 6 p.m., said Stephanie Stallworth, Cox spokeswoman.

“The fire basically took down a lot of fiber and power that was running through the cable and power lines,” Stallworth said. “As soon as the fire was out, our crews started working in the wee hours of the morning and had to knit every piece of fiber back together.”

Repairs were being completed about noon Tuesday, and Stallworth said affected customers should have services restored by early afternoon after a test of the repairs.

The outage affected all services from Cox, including phone, cable and internet.

Stallworth said she did not know the number of affected customers, but said the fiber was a large piece and could affect Cox customers in all directions from the fire.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
2
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
3
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
4
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
5
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Millions face cloudy future as US jobless aid nears end
By Christopher Rugaber and Casey Smith The Associated Press

Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months.