Passengers sue Lyft saying sexual assault claims concealed

It alleges Lyft conceals sexual assault complaints from both law enforcement and the general public.

FILE- In this March 29, 2019, file photo a sign for Lyft is displayed on a car in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

The ride-sharing company Lyft is facing a mass tort lawsuit in California on behalf of 14 people who say they are rape and sexual assault victims.

The lawsuit claims that in a two-year period between 2014 and 2016, Lyft received nearly 100 sexual assault complaints against its drivers in California, according to a release from the law firm of Estey & Bomberger.

“The 14 victims we represent and California’s nearly 100 sexual assault complaints are just the tip of the iceberg,” attorney Stephen Estey said. “Sexual assault is one of the least reported crimes, consequently, we know that many more assaults occurred than were reported.”

The complaint was filed in San Francisco Superior Court. The lawsuit claims Lyft states “safety is our top priority” while allowing known sexual predators to transport vulnerable passengers. It alleges Lyft conceals sexual assault complaints from both law enforcement and the general public.

In addition, the lawsuit states that Lyft does not perform adequate background checks, does not fingerprint drivers and has failed to adopt driver monitoring procedures that would protect the safety of passengers.

“Lyft could make simple changes to their app to protect passengers and eliminate future assaults but they have chosen not to. Adding an automatic audio and video recording to rides would prevent future assaults,” attorney Mike Bomberger said.

Mass Tort Complaint by Tony Garcia on Scribd