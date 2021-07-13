Paver campaign to fund improvements, programming for local nonprofit

The New Vista Ranch campaign will allow donors to purchase a laser-printed paver with custom messages, according to a news release.

New Vista Ranch, 7875 N. Rainbow Boulevard, is pictured. The nonprofit provides assisted living arrangements and programming for Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Courtesy of New Vista)

New Vista launched a donation campaign where supporters can purchase an engraved paver to be installed in the welcoming grounds at the New Vista Ranch, 7875 N. Rainbow Boulevard. (Courtesy of New Vista)

A new campaign to fund improvements and programming for the intellectually and developmentally disabled community will allow donors to be part of the infrastructure at the New Vista Ranch.

New Vista, a Las Vegas-area nonprofit that also provides assisted living arrangements for people with disabilities such as Down syndrome and Autism spectrum disorder, will allow donors to purchase a laser-printed paver with custom messages, according to a Monday news release.

The pavers will be installed at New Vista Ranch as part of the site’s overall aesthetic and welcoming grounds, according to the release. Each donation funds improvements at the ranch and ongoing programming.

New Vista’s Executive Director Archie McArthur was the first paver purchaser. He said he put his family name on the stone.

“Anyone can own a little piece of New Vista Ranch and its bright future, while assuring that the best programming and services are given to our most vulnerable populations,” McArthur said in a statement. “It is my sincere hope that others in the community will join me and contribute to the cause with a paver for your loved one, family or company.”

Stones, tiles and pavers are available for $50, $250 and $1,000 donations. Learn more online.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.