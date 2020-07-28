Payments for some Nevada gig workers begin Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of long-awaited payments for some Nevada independent contractors and self-employed workers.

Gig workers gather with signs and wave to passing motorists to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gig worker Georgeena Hale is frustrated by the lack of response from the DETR as she and others gather with signs to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow signed an order last week mandating the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation resume paying self-employed and independent workers who previously received money under their benefits program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, before the state froze their funds.

Unless a PUA claimant has excessive earnings or no weekly filings, or the department “has clear and convincing evidence of fraud, then payments may not be stopped,” Breslow said. The state cannot halt payments outside of those reasons or without the beneficiary getting a chance to respond to the state’s explanations for a halt.

