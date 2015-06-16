PDQ plans to open second Las Vegas Valley location

PDQ, a restaurant brand known for chicken tenders, salads and sandwiches, plans to open its second Southern Nevada location in July at 3010 W. Sahara Ave.

Dining room assistant Joshua Lemmon serves up customers' meals inside PDQ restaurant at 3737 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers dine inside PDQ restaurant at 3737 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In March, PDQ opened its first local restaurant at 3737 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, which was also its first location west of Texas.

PDQ, which stands for People Dedicated to Quality, features a “fast casual” concept and specializes in fresh food served quickly in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Its chicken is served fast, fresh and with health-conscious choices. The restaurant brand has about 40 locations nationwide.

Some 60 people will be hired for the second Las Vegas Valley location.