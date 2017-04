J.C. Penney Co. is delaying the closure of numerous stores nationwide, including the one at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. (Matt Slocum/AP)

J.C. Penney Co. said Friday that it is delaying the closure of 138 stores — including the store at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas — by several weeks after more people started visiting those locations.

The stores will now shut down on July 31 instead of in mid-June.

Liquidation sales will start at those stores on May 22 instead of April 17.

