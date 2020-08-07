Penny sold for $660K at Las Vegas auction

A U.S. penny found a buyer at a Las Vegas auction this week – and though it didn’t sell for nearly as much as it has before, it still hauled plenty of dough.

This 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent sold for $660,000 at an auction at Bellagio on Aug. 6, 2020. (Courtesy Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

This 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent sold for $660,000 at an auction at Bellagio on Aug. 6, 2020. (Courtesy Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

This 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent sold for $660,000 at an auction at Bellagio on Aug. 6, 2020. (Courtesy Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

A nearly 230-year-old U.S. penny found a buyer at a Las Vegas auction this week – and though it didn’t sell for nearly as much as it has before, it still hauled plenty of dough.

The coin, a 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent, sold for $660,000 Thursday, auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries announced. The auction was held at Bellagio.

A representative for Stack’s Bowers said the buyer “prefers to remain anonymous.”

The coin has now been auctioned four times since 1890. It fetched $414,000 in 2004 and $862,500 in 2009, both of which set record prices for a one-cent coin sold at auction, Stack’s Bowers previously said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.