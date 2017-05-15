Permits deal $1.66M in work for Las Vegas store, car wash

(Thinkstock)

A convenience store and carwash on Flamingo Road, near the intersection of Grand Canyon Drive, received building permits from the county earlier this month.

The permits detail $1.66 million worth of work for the buildings, each about 4,000 square feet, and $300,000 for fuel canopies. Planning documents filed with the county show space for a drive-thru Popeye’s restaurant.

In other retail news:

— The Sam’s Club near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard will finish its renovation before the winter holidays, according to a statement Friday. Construction started about a week ago. The store will not close during construction. New features include more meat products, sushi, more health and wellness services and self-order kiosks in the cafe. The Sam’s Club at 2650 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas will finish repainting and putting in new light fixtures by spring.

— Ground will break in the coming weeks on a shopping center at St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street near Henderson. The shopping center, across the street from the proposed Costco, tenants signed up for the shopping center include Qdoba Mexican Eats, local dry cleaning startup Mint Locker, Chinese food chain Panda Express, Taco Bell and The Lodge Coffee House and Tavern, according to a brochure for the property.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.