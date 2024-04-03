53°F
Personal Finance

10 cheapest US grocery stores for weekly essentials

People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in this A ...
Gas pump pain doesn’t appear to be easing up quite yet
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo ...
Stocks hit record highs after Fed forecasts interest rate cuts
New homebuyers in Las Vegas may get boost from government
Nevadans saved $26M thanks to an auto insurance rule. Now that rule is expiring
Rebecca Mezistrano AMG-TheStreet
April 3, 2024 - 7:05 am
 

With grocery prices up 25 percent since 2020, it can be tough to know where to find the most affordable items. Coupon website BravoDeal identified the top 10 most economical grocery stores in the U.S., evaluating them based on a selection of 12 essential items.

Related: Inflation isn't the only reason your grocery bill is still too high

Full Video Transcript Below:

JACQUI FRANK: Not all grocery chains are created equal when it comes to affordability. Coupon website BravoDeal narrowed down the 10 cheapest grocery stores in the U.S ranked by 12 weekly essentials ranging from staple foods like bread and eggs to household items like laundry detergent.

Topping the charts is Aldi – the chain known for its discount model came out to $43.48 a trip. Aldi had the cheapest price for eggs with a dozen priced just under 2 bucks. Lidl is next, with weekly essentials coming in at $54.24. While the chain is more expensive for everyday items like milk and eggs, Lidl takes the lead in the frozen pizza department with a pie priced at just over 3 dollars. Claiming the third spot is none other than Trader Joe’s. A grocery trip worth of weekly essentials averages at $60.58. The study found that Trader Joe’s had the most competitive prices for a loaf of white bread, at $1.99, and its crunchy peanut butter came in at $2.49 per jar.

Trailing behind Trader Joe’s is Albertsons at $63.18 and Walmart at $64.98. The last five are Target, Kroger, Publix, and Whole Foods. Coming in last, we find wholesalers Sam’s Club and Costco. Obviously, you’ll walk away with quite a few more items, but a full grocery trip for essentials comes in at $106 and $267 respectively.

If you’ve been feeling like your grocery trips are more expensive than they used to be, it’s not all in your head. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices are up 25 percent since 2020.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo ...
Stocks hit record highs after Fed forecasts interest rate cuts
By Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe Associated Press

The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average all rose after the Federal Reserve indicated it expects to issue three interest rate cuts in 2024.

A customer replaces the pump dispenser at a Chevron gas station in Columbus, Miss., Monday, Oct ...
Gas prices on the rise with seasonal switch
Stacker

Gasoline prices are rising in line with the seasonal switchover to summer blend fuels this week, with the national average for a gallon of gas up about 7 cents.

