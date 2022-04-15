2022 Tax Day freebies and deals

We’ve scoured the internet to figure out what companies are offering deals, discounts and freebies on Tax Day this year. Every little bit helps, right?

(Getty Images)

2022 Tax Day is April 18. While most companies have announced their freebies and deals, we’ll continue to update if we learn of any new ones. Some businesses seem to be procrastinating too!

We’ve had two years of tax filing extensions because of the pandemic but so far in 2022, the deadline to file is back to April.

The deadline to file your 2022 federal taxes is April 18.

If there is any such thing as normal anymore, April 15 is the traditional Tax Day. When the 15th falls on a weekend, the deadline is pushed forward to the next business day. The 15th is a Friday this year but it’s also the day that Washington, D.C., will observe Emancipation Day. Federal offices will be closed so that’s why the move to Monday, the 18th. That’s an extra weekend for all of you who’ve waited until the end.

In the meantime think about saving your refund for another time and start planning which Tax Day freebies and deals you will seek out. Oh, and there are lots of deals on tax prep software.

Tax Day Freebies and Deals

We’ve scoured the internet to figure out what companies are offering deals, discounts and freebies on Tax Day this year. Every little bit helps, right?

Retail Tax Day Deals

Most retailers offer discounts on specific tax software sold in-store, and others just offer great deals around Tax Day. Head to your favorite local grocery or apparel store around Tax Day to see what deals and freebies they have. For now, we’ve rounded up the following general Tax Day deals in retail stores:

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering several discounts off tax software, including popular products like TurboTax and H&R Block.

Amazon

Buy TurboTax Deluxe for $10 off on Amazon and get a $10 Amazon gift card. Note: This an Apple Mac download.

Office Depot

Take advantage of free in-store shredding at Office Depot (and Office Max!) locations, now through April 23. Each customer can bring up to 5 pounds of documents to shred — just make sure you have this coupon.

Tax Software/Filing Tax Day Deals

Talk about waiting until the last minute! If you still need help ahead of Tax Day, check out some of these deals on software and tax prep:

TaxSlayer

Get 35% off your federal tax return, valid through April 18, 2022. You can find additional TaxSlayer coupons as well.

TurboTax

TurboTax gave $20 off its tax prep software through March 31, 2022. If you’re a TuboTax person, remember this for next year and get in on the deal before April rolls around.

H&R Block

Get 25% off select H&R Block online tax filing products.

TaxAct

Get 20% off your federal tax return through TaxAct, valid through Oct. 15, 2022.

E-File

Get 30% off tax filing through E-File using the code SAVE30.

Check out The Penny Hoarder guide to the top tax peparation software programs — H&R Block, TurboTax and TaxAct.

Food and Drink Tax Day Deals

Celebrate the end of tax season with a free meal or a free round of drinks. Here are some of the best 2022 Tax Day freebies for food and drink.

Perdue Farms

From April 15 to April 18, Perdue Farms is offering 15% off all purchases on PerdueFarms.com. Just make sure you use the code TAXDAY22. The site offers a range of hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, including beef, lamb, poultry and pork, plus special product bundles.

Smokey Bones

Attention, Bones Club loyalty members. For this tax season (April 1 to April 18, 2022), loyalty members can get a $10 off coupon for any dine-in or online order over $25 at Smokey Bones. Not a Bones Club member? You can sign up during the promotion and still get the coupon.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice has once again dubbed Tax Day “National Chill Out Day.” Its motto? “No taxation without relaxation!” You could swing by your favorite location for a free shaved ice.

Great American Cookies

Got a sweet tooth? Check out Great American Cookies for one free original Chocolate Chip Cookie on Tax Day. (This promotion has not officially been announced, but it is one that Great American Cookies has run consistently for several years. We’ll post an update as we get closer to Tax Day!)

Noodles & Company

Each weekend during April, Noodles & Co. Rewards Members have access to special deals. From April 1 to 3, members can get a free side of Mac & Cheese (or a side salad, but where’s the adventure in that?). Then from April 8 to 10, members can claim a free shareable when they purchase an entree. Actual Tax Day Weekend (April 15 to 17) brings free delivery, and then the April 22 to 24 offer is BOGO on small entrees.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering a Tax Day Special on April 18 only. You can get a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink and cookie, all for just $10.40 (get it? like Form 1040?). No coupon needed.

Miscellaneous Tax Day Deals

Southwest Airlines

If you have a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards account, login and click the link for TurboTax. If you file using that link, you’ll earn 1,000 points when you file by April 18, 2022.

Straight Talk

Get massive savings on a new phone during tax season. Straight Talk has excellent Tax Day discounts: up to 25% off a new smartphone. Tax Day 2022 is the last day of this promotion.

Planet Fitness

Need to work off all that stress? From April 15 to 18, Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and HyrdroMassage at any of its 2,200+ locations across the country.

Potential Tax Day Deals

In previous years, we wrote about some of these Tax Day deals. We’re cutting it close to 4/18, yet these brands haven’t updated their promos as of yet. It’s worth checking their sites in the coming days, however, to see what Tax Day freebies you may find:

Contributor Timothy Moore has written about personal finance with specialities in banking and insurance since 2012. His work has appeared in publications such as Debt.com, Ladders, WDW Magazine, Glassdoor and The News Wheel.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.