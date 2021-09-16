6 best rewards programs to save money on gas

Grocery store loyalty programs used to be the way to go to save money on gas. But now that gas stations are offering their own gas rewards programs, it’s time to rethink your fueling strategy.

(Getty Images)

Grocery store loyalty programs used to be the way to go to save money on gas. But now that gas stations are offering their own gas rewards programs, it’s time to rethink your fueling strategy.

And considering AAA’s analysis on hurricane season’s impact on gas prices (up to an average of $3.15 a gallon), you’ll want to save every penny you can while you’re filling up that tank.

Snapshot of Gas Rewards Programs

Name Minimum Savings Per Gallon How It Works Other Savings Other Benefits Where Available BPme Rewards 5 cents Buy minimum $100 of fuel per month for discount Occasional bonus offers Can subscribe to program matching competitor prices BP, Amoco ExxonMobil Rewards+ 3 cents Earn points for fuel and in-store purchases Save more buying premium, with AARP membership, for frequent flyer status Track rewards in an app ExxonMobil Adventure Club 2 cents Earn points for fuel and in-store purchases Triple points on Tuesday Get more deals with Nitro checking-account card Maverik Preferred Customer Rewards 3 cents Earn points for in-store purchases Food and drink discounts for active military, veterans, their families 10% off at participating Denny’s restaurants Pilot Flying J Fuel Rewards 3 cents (Silver level) Earn more discounts with purchases from participating vendors Discounts on car rentals Save 5 cents a gallon if you qualify for Gold level Shell Speedy Rewards You decide Earn points for fuel, in-store, online purchases Earn bonus points on select purchases Earn in-store freebies with Speedy Club, other programs Speedway

6 of the Best Gas Rewards Programs

So if you’re on the hunt for cheap gas, check out this list of the best fuel rewards programs, plus some bonus tips for using free gas apps to save even more.

1. BPme Rewards

BPme Rewards replaced BP’s previous gas reward program (BP Driver Rewards) in June of last year. The previous program saved consumers up to 10 cents a gallon, but the most you’ll save under normal conditions with BMme Rewards is 5 cents a gallon at BP and Amoco gas stations.

To get started, download the BPme Rewards app and register for an account. Do this right before filling up at a nearby BP because the rewards kick in instantly. You’ll get 5 cents off at BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide for the month.

To keep the 5-cent discount going after that, you’ll need to spend at least $100 a month on fuel from BP each calendar month. Depending on your gas tank size and current gas prices, that’s roughly two to four fill-ups a month.

If you fail to hit the monthly $100 minimum, you will not qualify for a discount.

The BPme Rewards app does promise special bonus offers with additional savings from time to time.

Maybe the coolest feature of BPme Rewards, however, is Price Match. BP calls it a first-of-its-kind program. Subscribe for 99 cents a month, and the app will find prices at nearby competitor gas stations — within a 2-mile radius — to earn you a discount.

If you want further savings, you can apply for a BP credit card. If you have a credit card with BP, you’ll save an additional 5 cents per gallon.

While this gas rewards program is free, the optional Price Match could cost you roughly $12 a year.

2. ExxonMobil Rewards+

After parting ways with Plenti, ExxonMobil launched its own rewards program — ExxonMobil Rewards+, which is one of the best fuel rewards programs on this list.

This points-based system awards 3 cents in points per gallon on fuel purchases, plus 2 cents in points per dollar spent on things like car washes and convenience store items. Lottery tickets, cash back and gift cards are among the exclusions.

If you use ExxonMobil Synergy Supreme+ premium gas, you’ll earn an additional 3 cents in points per gallon. You’ve just got to pump 8 gallons of fuel three times a month to be eligible.

Members of AARP automatically earn an extra 1 cent per gallon of gas and 1 cent per dollar in the store. And if you pump more than 100 gallons a month, you are considered a Frequent Flyer and will earn an additional 1 cent per gallon and 2 cents per dollar.

In total, this gas rewards program could earn you up to 8 cents in points per gallon pumped and 5 cents per store dollar spent

Members can redeem points on fuel, car washes and store items, with every 100 points equaling $1 off.

Let’s say you have a 10-gallon tank and are earning 3 points per gallon.

That means you’ll only have to fill up a little over three times to earn enough points for $1 off fuel and other purchases — not too shabby. Combine that with any points you earn on car washes and in-store items, and you have an even better deal.

You can also keep track of your rewards in the ExxonMobil Rewards+ app for Android and iPhone. You can even pay right at the pump with the app; no need to insert a credit card or step into the gas station.

Gas credit cards are a great way to save even more at the pump. The ExxonMobil Smart Card takes 30 cents off every gallon for the first two months after opening the credit card account. You can also earn $6 when you use the new credit card within the ExxonMobil Rewards+ app three times within two months of the account opening date.

There is no annual fee for this gas station rewards program.

3. Maverik’s Adventure Club and Adventure Club Nitro

Located in several states across the Northwest, Maverik is another gas station offering its own fuel rewards program: Maverik’s Adventure Club. This program offers two rewards cards: the Adventure Club card and the Adventure Club Nitro card.

The Adventure Club card offers 2 cents off per gallon on fuel purchases. Card holders can earn Trail Points through fuel and in-store purchases, excluding gift cards, cash back, lotto tickets, tobacco products and alcohol.

You can use Trail Points to buy store items or win prizes in weekly drawings. And if you stop by Maverik on a Tuesday, you’ll earn triple points for Triple Trail Point Tuesday.

Pro Tip The Adventure Clubs also let card holders accumulate virtual punches to earn free merchandise as part of the Punch-It! Program, which is based on paper punch cards that are used to track purchases.

The Adventure Club Nitro card offers all the same benefits and a little bit more, including 6 cents off per gallon, double Trail Points from purchases, a $1 daily coffee and $1 fountain drinks and refills — that includes the 64-ounce drinks.

The main difference between the cards is the Adventure Club Nitro card must be linked to your checking account, and you must pay using the card to save on fuel and earn points.

Though you use the Nitro card to pay, it is not a credit card. It is more like a gas station debit card since it is tied directly to your bank account.

Track your Adventure Club rewards by logging in to the website or through the free app for Android and iPhone.

Right now, Maverik is offering a bonus for signing up: a free fountain drink when you register.

While this gas station program does not have a yearly fee, you do need to be willing to link your bank account to take advantage of the Nitro rewards.

4. Pilot Flying J Preferred Customer Rewards

While Pilot Flying J’s rewards program was built with professional and RV drivers in mind, all PIlot Flying J customers ages 18 and older are eligible to join the myRewards program with the Preferred Customer Rewards card.

With the Preferred Customer Rewards membership, you can save 3 cents for every gallon of fuel purchased and earn points for in-store purchases (typical exclusions are Lotto tickets, cash back and gift cards). You’ll also get a 10% discount coupon to participating Denny’s restaurants and enjoy free rewards during your birthday month.

You can manage your rewards using the myPilot app. And if you’re an active duty military member, veteran or immediate family member of either, you qualify for a 10% food and beverage discount with your ID.me number.

The app also allows you to track your receipts and find fuel prices; plus, it gives you exclusive offers.

There is no annual fee for this gas station savings program.

5. Shell Fuel Rewards

Shell Fuel Rewards has two tiers: Silver Status, which saves 3 cents per gallon on fuel purchases, and Gold Status, which saves you 5 cents a gallon.

You’ll instantly receive Gold Status for the first six months of membership. To maintain Gold Status, you only need to fill up six times with at least 5 gallons every three months. If you can maintain Gold Status, you’ll find this is one of the top gas rewards programs out there.

Shell Fuel Rewards offers additional savings that can be stacked on to your status, including 5 cents off per gallon for every $50 you spend shopping online, 10 cents off per gallon for every $50 you spend on live event tickets and 10 cents off per gallon for every $50 you spend on dining at participating restaurants. You can earn additional savings for booking rental cars (25% base rates for rental cars and earn 10 cents off per gallon for every $50 you spend).

So let’s say you earn Gold status, then another 25 cents off per gallon for shopping online and another 10 cents off for dining out. That means you’ll get a total of 40 cents off per gallon on your next fill-up of up to 20 gallons.

You can also earn more through featured offers.

You must opt in to the Link & Save feature to link Fuel Rewards with your Gold Status or Silver Status savings.

To save more each time you head to the fuel pump, you can apply for the Shell Fuel Rewards Credit Card. This is one of the best gas station credit cards on offer.

The credit card earns you 30 cents off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) on your first five Shell fuel purchases, but the rewards keep going after: You’ll continue to earn 10 cents off for every gas fill-up at Shell.

While the gas station credit card is a nice add-on to the fuel rewards program, credit card power users will likely find they earn more with traditional cash back credit cards.

Another hallmark of Shell is its partnership with grocery stores. Earn fuel points by shopping at your favorite grocery chain and use them for discounts at Shell gas stations.

Shell’s grocery store rewards represent supermarket chains from all across the country. Here’s the complete list:

Dillons

Food for Less

Fred Meyer

Fry’s

Giant

Homeland

HyVee

Jay C

Kroger

King Soopers and City MArket

PayLess

QFC – Quality Food Centers

Ralph’s

Stop & Shop

Smiths

There is no annual fee for this gas rewards program.

6. Speedway Speedy Rewards

Just like Shell’s program, Speedway Speedy Rewards is packed with a ton of ways to save, and it comes with a free mobile app to keep track of it all. It might possibly be the best of the best gas rewards programs on our list.

With Speedy Rewards, you’ll earn 10 points per gallon at the pump and 20 points per dollar spent in-store, plus bonus points on select items. You can also earn reward points for shopping online through the Speedy Rewards Mall.

And if you want to use points for free stuff, a minimum of 1,000 points gets you free drinks and snacks, while 5,500 points can get you a whole large pizza (or just 1,350 for a single hot slice). You can even buy gift cards.

Want to use points on fuel discounts? It takes 1,750 points to earn 10 cents off per gallon.

You can earn even more free stuff when you become part of the Speedy Club. All you have to do is purchase one item from the club, and you’re in!

With the Speedy Club, if you frequent the car wash, you can earn a free wash for every six you purchase. And if you’re all about the coffee, fountain drinks and Speedy Freezes, you can be part of the Beverage Club — which allows you to choose a reward for every six beverages you buy. This could be a free beverage, 1,000 bonus points or 10 cents off fuel.

There are a whole list of other clubs, from donuts to gaming cards, all with similar offers of receiving a reward when you buy six.

As an added perk for using the Speedy Rewards Pay Card, you’ll earn extra benefits that vary by state:

In Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, you’ll save an extra 5 cents per gallon every day.

In Delaware, New Hampshire and New York, you’ll save 10 cents per gallon every day (plus 15 cents a gallon for the first 60 days).

In Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Utah, you’ll earn double fuel points every day (plus 5 cents a gallon for your first 90 days).

In Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, you’ll earn double fuel points every day (plus 70 points per gallon for your first 90 days).

In select Indiana markets (including Fort Wayne, Anderson, Lafayette, and Kokomo), you’ll save 10 cents per gallon every day (plus 15 cents a gallon for your first 90 days).

In Hilton Head, South Carolina, you’ll save 5 cents per gallon every day (plus 10 cents a gallon for your first 90 days).

There is no annual fee for this gas station rewards program.

Looking for another way to save amid rising gas prices? Apply for the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express. Not only does it offer 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, but it also offers 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and U.S. supermarkets.

Jessica Gray is a former editorial assistant at The Penny Hoarder. Timothy Moore is a contributor at The Penny Hoarder who covers banking, insurance and automotive topics.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.