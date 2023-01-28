44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Personal Finance

Amazon to charge for grocery delivery on orders below $150

By Haleluya Hadero The Associated Press
January 27, 2023 - 9:55 pm
 
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store stands in Warrington, Pa., on Feb. 4, 2022. In an email to ...
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store stands in Warrington, Pa., on Feb. 4, 2022. In an email to Prime members Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Amazon said that they are axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK — Amazon is axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150.

Customers who get their groceries delivered from Amazon Fresh — and pay less than $150 — will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95, depending on the order size, the company said in an email to Prime members Friday.

The new policy starts February 28.

“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee,” Amazon said in the email.

Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery and returns.

Currently, the company offers members free grocery deliveries on orders above $35, with the exception of New York, where it’s $50.

Under the new policy, the company said delivery charges will be $3.95 for orders between $100-$150, $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100, and $9.95 for orders under $50. Amazon Fresh deliveries over $150 will remain free.

“We’re introducing a service fee on some Amazon Fresh delivery orders to help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience,” Amazon spokesperson Lara Hendrickson said in a prepared statement.

The company has dozens of Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. and has opened some abroad. Amazon has also owned Whole Foods since 2017.

The decision to impose new fees comes as the company attempts to trim costs amid a hazy economic environment. In the past few months, it has axed unprofitable areas of its business and paused hiring among its corporate workforce. It said this month that it will lay off 18,000 workers.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
5
‘Dropicana’: I-15 closes near south Strip for entire weekend
‘Dropicana’: I-15 closes near south Strip for entire weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(iStock)
What are the best (and worst) days to buy gas?
By David Nadelle GoBankingRates.com

Gas prices have declined, but filling up at the pumps will still set you back a hefty sum. When it comes to steep gas prices, it pays to know where and when to fill up.

 
Why are eggs so expensive?
By Erin Booke The Dallas Morning News

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023, CNN and CNBC report.

 
Is Black Friday shopping really worth it? Follow these tips and it will be
By Cynthia Measom GoBankingRates.com

If you woke up asking yourself, “Should I shop on Black Friday?” you should know that according to Finder’s Black Friday Statistics 2022, 41% of Americans say that while Black Friday offers good deals, it’s not always worth the hassle.

More stories for you
Spring Valley beats Coronado on last-second basket — PHOTOS
Spring Valley beats Coronado on last-second basket — PHOTOS
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
EDITORIAL: Court to decide if journalism is protected by the First Amendment
EDITORIAL: Court to decide if journalism is protected by the First Amendment