Egg prices are soaring. Here’s what you can do.

We’ve got a couple of ideas for what you can do about the high price of eggs. We’ve even got advice about cheaper baking substitutions if a recipe is asking for eggs. And, if you’re thinking bigger, we’ve got advice about raising backyard chickens so you can supply your own eggs.

How much do single people need to make to ‘live comfortably’ in Las Vegas?

Egg prices could jump another 41% this year, USDA says, as Trump unveils bird flu plan

Eggs, which have been subject to rising prices, are seen at an Albertsons in the Huntridge area near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eggs have gotten so expensive some national retailers are limiting how many cartons customers can buy.

The price of eggs has skyrocketed in recent months, with the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reaching $4.95 in January, according to the latest monthly consumer price index. The rise has been attributed to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Trader Joe’s has capped egg purchases to one carton per customer per day, and Costco customers have been limited to three packages of eggs. Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger and other grocery stores also have egg limits, but not all of them are nationwide.

Expect to see higher egg prices at restaurants, too. For instance, breakfast chains Waffle House and Denny’s have announced egg surcharges.

We’ve got a couple of ideas for what you can do about the high price of eggs. We’ve even got advice about cheaper baking substitutions if a recipe is asking for eggs. And, if you’re thinking bigger, we’ve got advice about raising backyard chickens so you can supply your own eggs.

First, let’s take a look at the problem.

More From The Penny Hoarder: 8 Ways Savvy Shoppers Are Outsmarting Inflation at the Grocery Store

Bird Flu and 160 Million Dead Chickens

Last year, a dozen eggs would have probably cost you about $2.50. Today it’d be closer to $5 in many parts of the country. In much of California, a dozen eggs costs about $9.

Some of this huge price hike is due to inflation and supply chain woes, but by far the biggest reason is the massive avian flu outbreak among American flocks, killing about 160 million birds since the virus outbreak began in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the birds were egg-laying chickens.

Eggs are so highly in demand that border officials are actually seeing a spike in egg smuggling. Earlier this year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported a spike in people attempting to sneak eggs into the country illegally from Mexico, where egg prices are lower. (Bringing uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. is illegal due to the risk of bird flu.)

Then there are the internet memes: It’s too expensive now to egg your enemy’s house. Easter egg hunts are hereby canceled. Having eggs in your grocery cart is suddenly a sign of wealth.

More From The Penny Hoarder: Get Your Finances Together This Year With One of Our Favorite Budgeting Apps

Fund Your Egg Purchases With Some of Our Favorite Ways to Make Money

Here at The Penny Hoarder, egg prices are wreaking havoc on our grocery budgets, too. Need a little something extra to make those omelets? Here are some of our favorite ways to make quick money.

Will Egg Prices Go Down?

Experts expect the price of eggs to fall eventually, but when they’ll start to decrease is unclear. Egg prices are expected to rise about 20% in 2025, according to the USDA. Prices won’t fall back to where they were before our inflation woes. But the side effects of a massive avian flu outbreak should wear off over time.

More From The Penny Hoarder: Our Picks for The Best Bank Promotions This Month

Are Consumers Being Gouged Here?

A nonprofit farming advocacy group called Farm Action is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate price gouging from America’s largest egg companies.

The group wants antitrust regulators to examine record profits at the biggest companies, including Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20% of the retail egg market.

So what can you do about all this?

More From The Penny Hoarder: Free Baby Stuff for Expecting Mothers in 2025 (38 Freebies & Deals!)

Save Money With These Baking Substitutes

We have a whole article on cheaper baking substitutes for ingredients such as eggs, butter, sugar, milk and chocolate.

Substituting eggs is a tricky endeavor for bakers. However, it may be necessary because of these prices.

Some ingredients provide the same lift to baked goods as eggs, notably baking powder and baking soda. But getting the ratio correct is complicated. Surprisingly, carbonated water is a great egg substitute for baked goods like cakes and muffins.

If you don’t have baking powder, you can use a third of the same amount of baking soda.

Keep in mind that using bananas creates a different flavor profile as well as a gummier texture. But for some baked goods, the additional moisture in bananas can be a boon for your taste buds.

More From The Penny Hoarder: The 28 Best Side Hustles: Our Top Picks to Help You Make More Money

The Revenge of the Backyard Chicken

What else can you do? If you’re thinking bigger, you might consider raising backyard chickens so you can supply your own eggs.

Here’s our guide to raising backyard chickens — what’s involved and what it costs.

Be warned that it’s not necessarily easy. Before impulse buying some baby chicks, you’ll want to think carefully about all the costs associated with chicken keeping.

Still, it’s one way to ensure a steady supply of eggs.

More From The Penny Hoarder:

Mike Brassfield (mike@thepennyhoarder.com) is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder. Kaz Weida, a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder, contributed.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.