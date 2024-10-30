43°F
Here are the largest banks in Clark County

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Every penny counts for Clark County residents and these banks are the most trusted by Southern Nevadans.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, there are 43 institutions in the Las Vegas market, and national banks are leading the way in market share, with a few exceptions like Beal Bank and Toyota Financial Savings Bank.

Here are the top 10 banks by local market share in Clark County.

1. Bank of America, National Association

Local Deposits: $17.62 billion

Market Share: 19.25%

Number of Offices: 42

2. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Local Deposits: $16.08 billion

Market Share: 17.57%

Number of Offices: 61

3. Wells Fargo National Bank West

Local Deposits: $10.29 billion

Market Share: 11.20%

Number of Offices: 1

4. Beal Bank USA

Local Deposits: $8.77 billion

Market Share: 9.58%

Number of Offices: 1

5. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Local Deposits: $8.25 billion

Market Share: 9.01%

Number of Offices: 43

6. Western Alliance Bank

Local Deposits: $5.55 billion

Market Share: 6.07%

Number of Offices: 10

7. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Local Deposits: $4.99 billion

Market Share: 5.46%

Number of Offices: 25

8. Toyota Financial Savings Bank

Local Deposits: $4.92 billion

Market Share: 5.38%

Number of Offices: 1

9. U.S. Bank National Association

Local Deposits: $4.78 billion

Market Share: 5.22%

Number of Office: 29

10. Citibank, National Association

Local Deposits: $1.90 billion

Market Share: 2.08%

Number of Offices: 8

