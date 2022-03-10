Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas that require a graduate degree

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most

(Sebastian Duda/Shuttertock)

Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Master Sgt. Kimberly A. Yearyean-Siers // U.S. Air Force

#43. Survey researchers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $37,780 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,960 (10,350 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($95,010)

—- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($87,810)

—- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($87,570)

Job description: Plan, develop, or conduct surveys. May analyze and interpret the meaning of survey data, determine survey objectives, or suggest or test question wording. Includes social scientists who primarily design questionnaires or supervise survey teams.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#42. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $53,620 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)

—- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)

—- Rochester, NY ($115,080)

Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#41. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $57,760 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Madera, CA ($92,870)

—- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)

—- Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)

Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.

Daxiao Productions // Shutterstock

#40. Marriage and family therapists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $59,420 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)

—- St. George, UT ($85,290)

—- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#39. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $59,650 (#143 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

—- El Centro, CA ($91,110)

—- Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Curators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $63,860 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,650 (11,750 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($83,960)

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,000)

—- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($79,340)

Job description: Administer collections, such as artwork, collectibles, historic items, or scientific specimens of museums or other institutions. May conduct instructional, research, or public service activities of institution.

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#37. Rehabilitation counselors

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $63,920 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)

—- Trenton, NJ ($66,330)

—- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

Muhammad Zahir // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Anthropologists and archeologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $64,100 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,960 (7,180 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Anchorage, AK ($91,610)

—- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($90,730)

—- Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,560)

Job description: Study the origin, development, and behavior of human beings. May study the way of life, language, or physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. May engage in systematic recovery and examination of material evidence, such as tools or pottery remaining from past human cultures, in order to determine the history, customs, and living habits of earlier civilizations.

Canva

#35. Healthcare social workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $68,560 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

—- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

—- Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#34. Instructional coordinators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $68,870 (#124 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- New Haven, CT ($111,440)

—- Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

COD Newsroom // Flickr

#33. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $73,290 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)

—- Fresno, CA ($130,580)

—- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)

Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Canva

#32. Judicial law clerks

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $74,100 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,860 (14,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Nashville-Davidson—Murfreesboro—Franklin, TN ($76,050)

—- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($74,100)

—- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,130)

Job description: Assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#31. Chiropractors

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $77,270 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

—- Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

—- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

Fabrice Florin // flickr

#30. Education teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $79,140 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,010 (57,560 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Salt Lake City, UT ($104,950)

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,700)

—- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($100,980)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Canva

#29. Speech-language pathologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $82,050 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Modesto, CA ($128,540)

—- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

—- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#28. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $82,400 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

—- Fresno, CA ($129,330)

—- Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $84,010 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

—- Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

—- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $85,870 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

—- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

—- Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Knight Foundation // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Urban and regional planners

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $86,330 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

—- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

Petekub // Shutterstock

#24. Economists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $90,190 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,880 (17,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,610)

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,980)

—- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,580)

Job description: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. May collect and process economic and statistical data using sampling techniques and econometric methods.

Canva

#23. Statisticians

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $90,860 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)

—- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)

—- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#22. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $93,650 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Sacramento—Roseville—Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

—- Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

National Eye Institute // Flickr

#21. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $94,490 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

—- New Haven, CT ($142,330)

—- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $96,120 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

—- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

—- Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $96,430 (#154 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Modesto, CA ($154,970)

—- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

—- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#18. Business teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $97,110 (#61 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

—- College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

—- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Austin Community College // Flickr

#17. Veterinarians

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $98,590 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

—- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

—- Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $102,150 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)

—- Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)

—- Fresno, CA ($129,550)

Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

U.S. Air Force

#15. Epidemiologists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $108,590 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,620 (7,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,580)

—- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($122,520)

—- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,560)

Job description: Investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability, or health outcomes. May develop the means for prevention and control.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Education administrators, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $109,430 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

—- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

—- Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

NNSA // Flickr

#13. Law teachers, postsecondary

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $109,660 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,760 (14,930 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Nashville-Davidson—Murfreesboro—Franklin, TN ($190,320)

—- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)

—- Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)

Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#12. Physical therapists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $113,180 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- El Centro, CA ($143,500)

—- Modesto, CA ($123,370)

—- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#11. Occupational therapists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $115,060 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- The Villages, FL ($115,920)

—- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

—- Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Nurse practitioners

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $115,520 (#119 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

—- Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#9. Optometrists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $119,300 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Columbia, SC ($228,340)

—- New Haven, CT ($186,950)

—- Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#8. Pharmacists

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $123,400 (#225 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Madera, CA ($165,350)

—- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

—- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lawyers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $131,940 (#69 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

—- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Physician assistants

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $136,930 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Salinas, CA ($168,220)

—- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

—- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#5. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $168,450 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

—- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

Canva

#4. Family medicine physicians

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $196,490 (#194 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

—- Napa, CA ($302,040)

—- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

Canva

#3. Dentists, general

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $204,970 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

—- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

—- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

Canva

#2. Pediatricians, general

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $248,240 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

—- State College, PA ($275,730)

—- Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Annual mean salary: $277,380 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

—- Rochester, MN ($315,830)

—- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

—- Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.