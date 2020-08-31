100°F
Personal Finance

How you can cut costs during COVID pandemic

Cutting costs during COVID-19 (Carrie Roper and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2020 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated August 31, 2020 - 12:36 pm

Are you trying to cut costs during the COVID-19 crisis?

The pandemic has altered what daily life looks like for everyone around the world, and many are looking at ways to save money during this uncertain time.

An estimated 49 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck even before the pandemic, according to a recent First National Bank of Omaha survey. With little to no savings to cover emergencies, and unemployment rates in Nevada at an all-time high, many are feeling the financial strain.

In a new digital segment, we will explore ways to retool your budget and find savings here and there that can add up. In our first story, we visited the One Stop Mobile Career Center to find out how its services are helping many people find jobs in this tough market. The mobile career center is organized by Workforce Connections in Las Vegas.

Other areas we have explored include finding bargains on clothes shopping for your family and how to save up to 15 percent a month on your bills with a simple phone call to your insurance agent.

So, instead of canceling your Netflix subscription or the ditching the gym right off the bat, be sure to check out some of our money-saving tips as we talk to the experts. Also, be sure to send us topics and questions you would like us to look into by emailing croper@reviewjournal.com.

